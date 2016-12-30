BRIEF-Honda Canada says voluntarily recalled 52,710 Odyssey Minivans from 2011-2016 model years

Dec 30 Honda Canada -
* Honda Canada - Voluntarily recalled 52,710 Odyssey
Minivans from 2011-2016 model years
* Honda Canada Inc - No crashes or injuries have been
reported related to the issue, which was discovered through
warranty claims
* Honda Canada - Recalled Odyssey Minivans to install
additional springs and brackets onto slide mechanism for outer
second row seats
* Honda Canada - Additional second row seat slide springs
and brackets will be installed, free of charge
* Honda Canada - Due to large volume of new parts needed to
repair affected units, necessary parts will not be available
until spring 2017
