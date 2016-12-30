BRIEF-MiMedx says files lawsuits against two additional former sales employees for breach of contractual obligations

Dec 30 MiMedx Group Inc -

* MiMedx files lawsuits against two additional former sales employees for breach of contractual obligations

* MiMedx Group - Additionally, co has taken disciplinary action against a small number of other individuals in its sales organization

* MiMedx Group -Been notified another supplier of human tissue products terminated member of sales leadership, Namely Lex Harris, for involvement in similar sales scheme

* MiMedx Group - Has determined Lex Harris "was involved with a few members of MiMedx sales organization in recruiting for and perpetrating this scheme"

* MiMedx Group Inc- Lawsuits have now been filed against the two former sales employees, Michael Fox and Harold Purdy

* MiMedx Group -Through further investigation, determined two additional sales employees engaged in acts warranting termination of employment as well as other actions