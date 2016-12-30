版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 31日 星期六 01:36 BJT

BRIEF-MiMedx says files lawsuits against two additional former sales employees for breach of contractual obligations

Dec 30 MiMedx Group Inc -

* MiMedx files lawsuits against two additional former sales employees for breach of contractual obligations

* Company has filed lawsuits for breach of contractual and common law obligations against two former sales employees

* MiMedx Group - Additionally, co has taken disciplinary action against a small number of other individuals in its sales organization

* MiMedx Group -Been notified another supplier of human tissue products terminated member of sales leadership, Namely Lex Harris, for involvement in similar sales scheme

* MiMedx Group - Has determined Lex Harris "was involved with a few members of MiMedx sales organization in recruiting for and perpetrating this scheme"

* MiMedx Group Inc- Lawsuits have now been filed against the two former sales employees, Michael Fox and Harold Purdy

* MiMedx Group -Through further investigation, determined two additional sales employees engaged in acts warranting termination of employment as well as other actions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐