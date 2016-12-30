BRIEF-MiMedx says files lawsuits against two additional former sales employees for breach of contractual obligations

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Dec 30 MiMedx Group Inc -
* MiMedx files lawsuits against two additional former sales employees for breach of contractual obligations
* Company has filed lawsuits for breach of contractual and common law obligations against two former sales employees
* MiMedx Group - Additionally, co has taken disciplinary action against a small number of other individuals in its sales organization
* MiMedx Group -Been notified another supplier of human tissue products terminated member of sales leadership, Namely Lex Harris, for involvement in similar sales scheme
* MiMedx Group - Has determined Lex Harris "was involved with a few members of MiMedx sales organization in recruiting for and perpetrating this scheme"
* MiMedx Group Inc- Lawsuits have now been filed against the two former sales employees, Michael Fox and Harold Purdy
* MiMedx Group -Through further investigation, determined two additional sales employees engaged in acts warranting termination of employment as well as other actions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.