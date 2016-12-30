BRIEF-Great Lakes says entered agreement with Privet Fund LP and Privet Fund Management LLC

Dec 30 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - entered into an agreement
with Privet Fund LP and Privet Fund Management LLC
* Pursuant to agreement, co agreed to increase size of its
board from seven to eight members
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock - agreed to appoint Ryan
Levenson to fill vacancy on board with his term expiring at 2017
annual meeting of shareholders
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - on December 23, 2016
entered into an amendment of agreement with Eastern
Shipbuilding Group
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock - as per ESG agreement
amendment, purchase price of dual mode articulated tug/barge
trailing suction Hopper Dredge increased to $159 million
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock - ESG agreement amendment also
extends delivery date for dual mode articulated tug/barge
trailing suction Hopper Dredge to Q2 2017
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock - Privet Group is the beneficial
owner of approximately 5.2 pct of the company's outstanding
shares of common stock
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock - agreement with Eastern
Shipbuilding Group is for construction of dual mode articulated
tug/barge trailing suction Hopper Dredge
