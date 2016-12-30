BRIEF-Assurant Inc says now expects to record about $66 million pre-tax of reportable Q4 2016 catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, or $43 million after-tax

Dec 30 Assurant Inc
* Assurant says as of Dec. 30, 2016, now expects to record
about $66 million pre-tax of reportable Q4 2016 catastrophe
losses, net of reinsurance, or $43 million after-tax
* Assurant Inc says agreements resolve outstanding
regulatory matters related to lender-placed insurance within
scope of examinations
* Assurant says once agreements take effect, co will pay
approximately $85 million to participating jurisdictions for
examination, compliance, monitoring costs
* Assurant says reached settlement agreements related to
lender-placed market conduct examinations
* Assurant says in accordance with multistate market conduct
examination settlement, will re-file lender-placed insurance
rates at least once every 4 yrs
* Assurant says payment of about $85 million to
jurisdictions for examination expected to result in about $30
million pre-tax charge, or $20 million after-tax, in Q4 2016
