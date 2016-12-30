版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 31日 星期六 06:33 BJT

BRIEF-CSI Compressco says TETRA Compensation Committee determined salary reductions should be extended to March 31

Dec 30 CSI Compressco LP

* CSI Compressco LP - on December 28, Tetra compensation committee determined salary reductions, which cover named executive officers, should be extended to March 31, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2hxRDs7) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐