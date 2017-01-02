版本:
BRIEF-Axa finalises sale of Bluefin to Marsh

Jan 2 Axa :

* AXA completes sale of its UK P&C commercial broker Bluefin to Marsh

* AXA says it recorded an exceptional negative impact of 82 million euros ($86.3 million), which will be accounted for in 2016 Net Income.

($1 = 0.9508 euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
