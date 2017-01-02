版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 2日 星期一 20:29 BJT

BRIEF-FCA and Google collaborate on a uconnect system concept powered by android

Jan 2 FCA US LLC

* FCA and Google collaborate on a uconnect system concept powered by android

* FCA US LLC - fca is in collaboration with google regarding next-generation connected car systems enabled by power of open platform and ecosystem of android

* FCA US LLC says fca demonstrates features of open-source android at ces 2017 in las vegas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
