BRIEF-Masimo reaffirms commitment to India with launch of advanced monitoring technologies made for India

Jan 2 Masimo Corp

* Masimo reaffirms commitment to india with launch of advanced monitoring technologies made for India

* Masimo corp says launch and availability of RAD-97 Pulse-Co Oximeter and next generation sedline brain function monitoring in India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
