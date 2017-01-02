版本:
BRIEF-Former Deutsche Bank co-CEO joining Cantor Fitzgerald as President

Jan 2 Cantor Fitzgerald LP

* Anshu jain is joining firm as president

* Cantor Fitzgerald LP says Anshu Jain is former co-chief executive officer of Deutsche Bank Source text for Eikon:
