BRIEF-Advance Synergy says fire incident occurred at Holiday Villa Arosa

Jan 3 Advance Synergy Bhd

* Says fire incident occurred on 30 dec at holiday villa arosa located at Switzerland, a hotel owned by Posthotel Arosa Ag

* At this juncture, the board is unable to finalise the financial impact to ASB group

* Says the cause of the fire is still unclear Source text (bit.ly/2hLNFjj) Further company coverage:
