BRIEF-Petro Rio says to acquire additional interest in Brasoil

Jan 2 Petro Rio Sa

* Petro rio -execution of share purchase agreement aiming to acquire an additional direct interest of about 29.21 percent held by fip brascan in brasoil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
