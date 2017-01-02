版本:
BRIEF-Liberty Interactive LLC announces quarterly interest payment

Jan 2 Liberty Interactive LLC

* Liberty interactive llc -quarterly interest payment and excess regular cash dividend amount on 1.0% senior exchangeable debentures due 2043

* Liberty interactive llc -amount of quarterly interest payment is $2.50 per $1,000 original principal amount of debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
