BRIEF-APR Energy, GE renew strategic alliance in fast-track power

Jan 3 (Reuters) -

* APR Energy and GE renew strategic alliance in fast-track power

* APR Energy - says strategic alliance grants APR Energy exclusivity around globe as rental provider of GE mobile gas turbines under 50MW

* APR Energy - co will acquire new generation 8, GE TM2500+ mobile turbines in connection with its initiative to upgrade and standardize its fleet Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)