版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 3日 星期二 13:15 BJT

BRIEF-APR Energy, GE renew strategic alliance in fast-track power

Jan 3 (Reuters) -

* APR Energy and GE renew strategic alliance in fast-track power

* APR Energy - says strategic alliance grants APR Energy exclusivity around globe as rental provider of GE mobile gas turbines under 50MW

* APR Energy - co will acquire new generation 8, GE TM2500+ mobile turbines in connection with its initiative to upgrade and standardize its fleet Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
