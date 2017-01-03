BRIEF-APR Energy, GE renew strategic alliance in fast-track power

BRIEF-Western Resources provides corporate update
* Engaged independent financing experts to help secure strategic partner who will provide funds
Jan 3 (Reuters) -
* APR Energy and GE renew strategic alliance in fast-track power
* APR Energy - says strategic alliance grants APR Energy exclusivity around globe as rental provider of GE mobile gas turbines under 50MW
* APR Energy - co will acquire new generation 8, GE TM2500+ mobile turbines in connection with its initiative to upgrade and standardize its fleet
* Q1 revenue rose 42 percent to $2.138 million
* Pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3.7 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $13.25 per share