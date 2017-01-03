版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 1月 3日

BRIEF-Partners Group provides debt financing to support take-private of SAI Global

Jan 3 Partners Group Holding AG :

* Provides debt financing to support take-private of ASX-listed global risk management services provider SAI Global

* Has invested AUD 160 million ($115.65 million)on behalf of its clients as sole second lien debt provider in public-to-private acquisition of risk management services company SAI Global Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.3835 Australian dollars) (Gdynia Newsroom)
