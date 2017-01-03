BRIEF-Origin Agritech, DuPont Pioneer sign definitive agreement

BRIEF-Western Resources provides corporate update
* Engaged independent financing experts to help secure strategic partner who will provide funds
Jan 3 Origin Agritech Ltd
* Origin Agritech, DuPont Pioneer sign definitive agreement
* Origin Agritech Ltd - Under terms of agreement, Origin will gain access to non-GM corn seed products from DuPont Pioneer
* Origin Agritech Ltd - Additional terms and financial details of agreement were not disclosed.
* Origin anticipates having commercial seed products available for sale in U.S. Market for spring 2017 planting
* Q1 revenue rose 42 percent to $2.138 million
* Pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3.7 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $13.25 per share