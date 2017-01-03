BRIEF-Contravir awarded grant from Canada's National Research Council

BRIEF-Western Resources provides corporate update
* Engaged independent financing experts to help secure strategic partner who will provide funds
Jan 3 Contravir Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Contravir awarded grant from Canada's national research council to advance crv431 for the treatment of hepatitis b
* Contravir Pharmaceuticals -company was awarded a $297,875 cad research grant from national research council in canada
* Proceeds from grant will fund a substantial portion of personnel expenses
* Q1 revenue rose 42 percent to $2.138 million
* Pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3.7 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $13.25 per share