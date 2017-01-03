版本:
BRIEF-Contravir awarded grant from Canada's National Research Council

Jan 3 Contravir Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Contravir awarded grant from Canada's national research council to advance crv431 for the treatment of hepatitis b

* Contravir Pharmaceuticals -company was awarded a $297,875 cad research grant from national research council in canada

* Proceeds from grant will fund a substantial portion of personnel expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
