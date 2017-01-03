版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 3日 星期二 19:15 BJT

BRIEF-Momenta Pharmaceuticals enters into agreement with Richard Shea to provide post-retirement consulting services to in connection with CFO transition

Jan 3 Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Momenta Pharmaceuticals - On Dec 30, entered into agreement with Richard Shea to provide post-retirement consulting services to in connection with CFO transition Source text: [bit.ly/2i5n8Lo] Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐