BRIEF-Clearlake Capital and Vector Capital submitted non-binding indication of interest to Tangoe Inc

Jan 3 Tangoe Inc :

* Vector Capital IV Lp-on January 2, Clearlake capital group lp,vector capital management lp submitted non-binding indication of interest to Tangoe Inc

* Vector capital IV Lp-vector,clearlake proposed to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares of tangoe common stock, other than shares held by them, for $7per share