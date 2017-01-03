版本:
BRIEF-Clearlake Capital and Vector Capital submitted non-binding indication of interest to Tangoe Inc

Jan 3 Tangoe Inc :

* Vector Capital IV Lp-on January 2, Clearlake capital group lp,vector capital management lp submitted non-binding indication of interest to Tangoe Inc

* Vector capital IV Lp-vector,clearlake proposed to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares of tangoe common stock, other than shares held by them, for $7per share Source text bit.ly/2hL3Ycx Further company coverage:
