BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy Partners acquires Tallgrass Terminals

BRIEF-Western Resources provides corporate update
* Engaged independent financing experts to help secure strategic partner who will provide funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 3 Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp :
* Tallgrass Energy Partners acquires Tallgrass Terminals and the operator of Rockies express pipeline
* Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp - deal for $140 million
* Deal funded at closing through borrowings on TEP's revolving credit facility.
* Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp - expect dropdown to be immediately accretive to unitholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Engaged independent financing experts to help secure strategic partner who will provide funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue rose 42 percent to $2.138 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3.7 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $13.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: