版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 3日 星期二 19:52 BJT

BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy Partners acquires Tallgrass Terminals

Jan 3 Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp :

* Tallgrass Energy Partners acquires Tallgrass Terminals and the operator of Rockies express pipeline

* Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp - deal for $140 million

* Deal funded at closing through borrowings on TEP's revolving credit facility.

* Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp - expect dropdown to be immediately accretive to unitholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐