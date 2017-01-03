版本:
BRIEF-Axsome therapeutics receives FDA clearance of IND for Phase 2/3 trial of AXS-05

Jan 3 Axsome Therapeutics Inc :

* Axsome therapeutics receives FDA clearance of ind for phase 2/3 trial of axs-05 in alzheimer's disease agitation

* Axsome Therapeutics Inc - axsome anticipates commencing this trial in first half of 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
