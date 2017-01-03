BRIEF-Concordia International Corp entered into a three-year agreement with Redhill Biopharma Ltd.

Jan 3 Concordia International Corp :

* Concordia International Corp - entered into a three-year, co-promotion agreement with Redhill Biopharma Ltd.

* Concordia International Corp - deal to expand sales of Donnatal

* Concordia - Redhill will incur sales and marketing costs associated with promotional activities, while Concordia will provide materials and samples

* Concordia International Corp - Concordia also plans to continue to sell Donnatal in U.S. sales territories outside scope of Redhill agreement

* Concordia - will keep all revenue up to a predetermined level of sales; after reaching predetermined level, revenue will be shared with Redhill