BRIEF-Anavex Life Sciences obtains permanent dismissal of all claims in securities lawsuit

Jan 3 Anavex Life Sciences Corp :

* Anavex Life Sciences obtains permanent dismissal of all claims in securities lawsuit

* Anavex Life Sciences Corp says in addition, judge refused to allow plaintiff to amend their complaint

* Anavex Life Sciences Corp says dismissal with prejudice in its entirety of Cortina V. Anavex Life Sciences corp. et. al. Lawsuit