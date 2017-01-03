版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 3日 星期二

BRIEF-Anavex Life Sciences obtains permanent dismissal of all claims in securities lawsuit

Jan 3 Anavex Life Sciences Corp :

* Anavex Life Sciences obtains permanent dismissal of all claims in securities lawsuit

* Anavex Life Sciences Corp says in addition, judge refused to allow plaintiff to amend their complaint

* Anavex Life Sciences Corp says dismissal with prejudice in its entirety of Cortina V. Anavex Life Sciences corp. et. al. Lawsuit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
