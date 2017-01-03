BRIEF-Anavex Life Sciences obtains permanent dismissal of all claims in securities lawsuit

BRIEF-Western Resources provides corporate update
* Engaged independent financing experts to help secure strategic partner who will provide funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 3 Anavex Life Sciences Corp :
* Anavex Life Sciences obtains permanent dismissal of all claims in securities lawsuit
* Anavex Life Sciences Corp says in addition, judge refused to allow plaintiff to amend their complaint
* Anavex Life Sciences Corp says dismissal with prejudice in its entirety of Cortina V. Anavex Life Sciences corp. et. al. Lawsuit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Engaged independent financing experts to help secure strategic partner who will provide funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue rose 42 percent to $2.138 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3.7 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $13.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: