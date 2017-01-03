BRIEF-Biox issues new bridge note

Jan 3 Biox Corp :

* Biox issues new bridge note

* Biox corp says has issued a secured bridge in amount of US$5.2 million having term of three months that bears interest at a rate of 12% per annum

* Biox corp says all accrued and unpaid interest under new bridge note will be payable on march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: