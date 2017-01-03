版本:
BRIEF-Arotech appoints Dean Krutty as acting CEO

Jan 3 Arotech Corp :

* Early termination of its employment agreement with Steven Esses, Arotech's President and CEO

* Early termination was by mutual agreement

* Says Dean Krutty appointed acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
