BRIEF-Nevsun appoints two new directors and announces 2017 CEO succession plan

Jan 3 Nevsun Resources Ltd :

* Nevsun appoints two new directors and announces 2017 CEO succession plan

* Nevsun resources Ltd says plans to launch an international CEO search in 2017 in anticipation of Cliff Davis' planned retirement

* Nevsun resources Ltd says president and Chief Executive Officer, Cliff Davis, has advised he will be retiring during 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
