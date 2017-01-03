BRIEF-Nevsun appoints two new directors and announces 2017 CEO succession plan

BRIEF-Western Resources provides corporate update
* Engaged independent financing experts to help secure strategic partner who will provide funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 3 Nevsun Resources Ltd :
* Nevsun appoints two new directors and announces 2017 CEO succession plan
* Nevsun resources Ltd says plans to launch an international CEO search in 2017 in anticipation of Cliff Davis' planned retirement
* Nevsun resources Ltd says president and Chief Executive Officer, Cliff Davis, has advised he will be retiring during 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Engaged independent financing experts to help secure strategic partner who will provide funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue rose 42 percent to $2.138 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3.7 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $13.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: