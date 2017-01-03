版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 3日 星期二 19:56 BJT

BRIEF-Lucas Energy enters the Permian Basin with the purchase of 3,630 net mineral acres

Jan 3 Lucas Energy Inc

* Lucas Energy enters the Permian Basin with the purchase of 3,630 net mineral acres

* Lucas Energy Inc says initial cash consideration paid by Lucas Energy is $1.43 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐