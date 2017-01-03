BRIEF-Ormat Technologies Inc says initial consideration for acquisition is $35 mln

Jan 3 Ormat Technologies Inc :

* Ormat Technologies inc - initial consideration for acquisition is $35 million

* Ormat technologies inc - entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of business and assets of viridity energy, inc

* Ormat - additional contingent consideration will be payable upon achievement of certain milestones measured at end of fiscal years 2017 and 2020

* Ormat technologies inc - expect viridity to generate a positive operating income in 2017