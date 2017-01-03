BRIEF-Ormat Technologies Inc says initial consideration for acquisition is $35 mln

BRIEF-Western Resources provides corporate update
* Engaged independent financing experts to help secure strategic partner who will provide funds
Jan 3 Ormat Technologies Inc :
* Ormat Technologies inc - initial consideration for acquisition is $35 million
* Ormat technologies inc - entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of business and assets of viridity energy, inc
* Ormat - additional contingent consideration will be payable upon achievement of certain milestones measured at end of fiscal years 2017 and 2020
* Ormat technologies inc - expect viridity to generate a positive operating income in 2017
* Q1 revenue rose 42 percent to $2.138 million
* Pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3.7 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $13.25 per share