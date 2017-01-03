BRIEF-Inotek announces top-line results for MATRX-1

BRIEF-Western Resources provides corporate update
* Engaged independent financing experts to help secure strategic partner who will provide funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 3 Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp :
* Inotek announces top-line results for matrx-1, first phase 3 trial of trabodenoson for glaucoma
* Inotek pharmaceuticals corp - trial did not achieve superiority to placebo at all 12 time points
* Inotek pharmaceuticals corp - no significant safety or tolerability events reported. Safety profile of trabodenoson was comparable to placebo
* Inotek pharmaceuticals corp - results of fdc phase 2 trial, which is substantially enrolled and for which we expect to report top-line data mid-year
* Inotek Pharmaceuticals corp - 4 subjects (2.2%) discontinued trial due to a treatment-related adverse event Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Engaged independent financing experts to help secure strategic partner who will provide funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue rose 42 percent to $2.138 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3.7 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $13.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: