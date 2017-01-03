BRIEF-Protalix Biotherapeutics announces positive interim results from phase II clinical trial of Alidornase Alfa

Jan 3 Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc :

* Protalix Biotherapeutics announces positive interim results from phase ii clinical trial of Alidornase Alfa (air dnase) for the treatment of cystic fibrosis

* Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc- "We are looking forward to reporting full results from study before end of Q1 of 2017."

* Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc- no serious adverse events were reported in interim results from phase II clinical trial of Alidornase Alfa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: