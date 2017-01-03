BRIEF-Protalix Biotherapeutics announces positive interim results from phase II clinical trial of Alidornase Alfa

BRIEF-Western Resources provides corporate update
* Engaged independent financing experts to help secure strategic partner who will provide funds
Jan 3 Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc :
* Protalix Biotherapeutics announces positive interim results from phase ii clinical trial of Alidornase Alfa (air dnase) for the treatment of cystic fibrosis
* Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc- "We are looking forward to reporting full results from study before end of Q1 of 2017."
* Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc- no serious adverse events were reported in interim results from phase II clinical trial of Alidornase Alfa
* Q1 revenue rose 42 percent to $2.138 million
* Pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3.7 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $13.25 per share