版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 3日 星期二 21:09 BJT

BRIEF-Teligent announces fda approval for three abbreviated new drug applications

Jan 3 Teligent Inc :

* Teligent Inc announces FDA approval for three abbreviated new drug applications

* Teligent Inc- commercialization team expects to launch all three new products in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐