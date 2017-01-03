版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 3日 星期二 21:18 BJT

BRIEF-Admiralty Partners says an affiliate has acquired GE's Santa Ana operations

Jan 3 General Electric Co

* Admiralty Partners says an affiliate has acquired GE's Santa Ana, California, operations

* Admiralty Partners says Santa Ana business will continue to operate in its present southern California location under name Integral Aerospace Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐