BRIEF-Terago announces amalgamation of its wholly-owned subsidiaries

BRIEF-Western Resources provides corporate update
* Engaged independent financing experts to help secure strategic partner who will provide funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 3 Terago Inc :
* Terago announces amalgamation of its wholly-owned subsidiaries
* Terago - its units Terago Networks Inc, Rackforce Networks Inc, Rackforce Cloud Video Inc , Codeninja Ltd. Completed a vertical short-form amalgamation
* Terago -amalgamated corporation will continue to carry on business as "Terago Networks Inc." and will remain a wholly-owned subsidiary of Terago Inc
* Terago inc says amalgamation will not result in any significant effect on business and operations of Terago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Engaged independent financing experts to help secure strategic partner who will provide funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue rose 42 percent to $2.138 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3.7 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $13.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: