版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 3日 星期二 21:41 BJT

BRIEF-Tribune Media reports $500 million special dividend

Jan 3 Tribune Media Co :

* Tribune Media announces $500 million special dividend

* Sets cash dividend of $5.77 per share

* Tribune Media Co - special dividend will be paid from existing cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐