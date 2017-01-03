版本:
2017年 1月 3日

BRIEF-Kite Pharma submitted an investigational new drug application with FDA

Jan 3 Kite Pharma Inc :

* Kite pharma - submitted an investigational new drug (ind) application with U.S. Food and drug administration to initiate a phase 1 trial of kite-718 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
