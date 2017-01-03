版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 3日 星期二 21:41 BJT

BRIEF-Renaissancere holdings ltd says formation of Fibonacci Reinsurance Ltd

Jan 3 Renaissancere Holdings Ltd :

* Renaissancere Holdings Ltd - formation of fibonacci reinsurance Ltd , a special purpose insurer domiciled in Bermuda Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
