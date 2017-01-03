版本:
BRIEF-Amnis Therapeutics starts its first clinical trial with its neuro thrombectomy device

Amnis Therapeutics Ltd :

* Amnis Therapeutics starts its first clinical trial with its neuro thrombectomy device

* Amnis Therapeutics Ltd- company will start recruiting patients shortly and expects trial to conclude during Q1, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
