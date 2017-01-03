BRIEF-Altiplano announces joint venture with Comet to explore high-grade Cu-Au projects in Chile

Jan 3 Altiplano Minerals Ltd :
* Altiplano announces joint venture with Comet to explore
high-grade Cu-Au projects in Chile
* Altiplano Minerals Ltd- company has entered into an heads
of agreement with Comet Exploration Ltd
* Altiplano Minerals Ltd - anticipated that a JV COMMITTEE
will be comprised of two members from each company
* Altiplano minerals - pursuant to HOA, may earn up to an
initial 50 pct interest in COMET JV by funding an aggregate of
US$2 million on or before May 31, 2017
* Altiplano Minerals Ltd- HOA anticipates that two parties
will have CJV agreement in place by February 10, 2017
