BRIEF-J.B. Hunt Transport Services announces arbitration proceedings

* J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. announces arbitration proceedings

* J B Hunt Transport Services - Resolution of matter will not have material effect on current, prior financial results nor ongoing delivery of services

* J B Hunt Transport Services Inc - Revenue division shall be a negotiated provision determined by parties and reviewed quarterly

* J B Hunt Transport Services - Exercised right to arbitrate revenue division provided for in joint service agreement between unit and BNSF Railway Co

* Has requested that fairness of revenue division be reviewed by a panel of arbitrators

* J B Hunt Transport Services - Arbitration pertains to division of revenue collected under JSA beginning May 1, 2016