版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 3日 星期二 21:26 BJT

BRIEF-Blackstone to acquire Tradesman International

Jan 3 Blackstone Group Lp :

* Blackstone to acquire Tradesmen International from Wellspring Capital Management

* Blackstone Group Lp says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐