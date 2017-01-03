版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 3日 星期二 21:10 BJT

BRIEF-Nexpoint Residential Trust announces opportunistic portfolio acquisition in Houston

Jan 3 Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc :

* Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc announces opportunistic portfolio acquisition in Houston

* Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc - funded purchase price with borrowings of approximately $108 million under its credit facilities

* Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc - expanded its credit facility with Freddie Mac to $300.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐