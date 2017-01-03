REFILE-BRIEF-Interpace Diagnostics announces agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield

BRIEF-Western Resources provides corporate update
* Engaged independent financing experts to help secure strategic partner who will provide funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects to add dropped words in headline)
Jan 3 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc :
* Announces agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) "center for clinical effectiveness" to support enhanced coverage
* As part of agreement co to work with evidence street, develop ways to secure, preserve coverage for currently marketed products, tests in pipeline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Engaged independent financing experts to help secure strategic partner who will provide funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue rose 42 percent to $2.138 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3.7 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $13.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: