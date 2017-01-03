版本:
REFILE-BRIEF-Interpace Diagnostics announces agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield

(Corrects to add dropped words in headline)

Jan 3 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc :

* Announces agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) "center for clinical effectiveness" to support enhanced coverage

* As part of agreement co to work with evidence street, develop ways to secure, preserve coverage for currently marketed products, tests in pipeline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
