版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 3日 星期二 21:40 BJT

BRIEF-Myokardia says Sanofi has notified company that it has elected to continue global cardiomyopathy research collaboration

Jan 3 Myokardia Inc :

* Myokardia Inc - Sanofi has notified company that it has elected to continue global cardiomyopathy research collaboration formed in August 2014

* Myokardia Inc - Myokardia is now eligible for a $45 million milestone payment payable by January 31, 2017.

* Myokardia Inc - intends to initiate a phase 1 study of MYK-491 in healthy volunteers in first half of 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐