BRIEF-Montana-Dakota Utilities signs agreement to purchase power from wind farm expansion

BRIEF-Western Resources provides corporate update
* Engaged independent financing experts to help secure strategic partner who will provide funds
Jan 3 Mdu Resources Group Inc :
* Montana-Dakota Utilities Co signs agreement to purchase power from wind farm expansion
* Agreement also includes an option for Montana-Dakota to buy project at close of construction.
* Expansion includes 13 to 16 turbines, depending on turbine size selected, and will be constructed by ACE
* MDU Resources Group - expansion of thunder spirit wind will boost combined production at wind farm to approximately 150 megawatts of renewable energy
* MDU Resources Group -signed a 25-year agreement with a subsidiary of Allete Clean Energy to purchase power from a wind farm expansion
* MDU Resources Group - if Montana-Dakota buys project, capital will be incremental to capital expenditure forecast of $1.24 billion for 2017 through 2021
* Q1 revenue rose 42 percent to $2.138 million
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Liberal Party won the general election in the Western Canadian province earlier this month but lost its majority standing, according to final voting figures on Wednesday, which were in line with preliminary numbers.