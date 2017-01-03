版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 00:36 BJT

BRIEF-Newron announces encouraging preliminary results of its phase IIa study with Evenamide in patients with schizophrenia

Jan 3 Newron Pharmaceuticals Spa

* Newron announces encouraging preliminary results of its phase IIa study with Evenamide in patients with schizophrenia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
