BRIEF-Newron Pharmaceuticals says encouraging preliminary results of Phase IIA study with Evenamide

Jan 3 Newron Pharmaceuticals SPA -

* Newron Pharmaceuticals SPA - Newron announces encouraging preliminary results of its Phase IIA study with Evenamide in patients with schizophrenia

* Newron Pharmaceuticals SPA- Evenamide in range of 15-25 mg bid (30-50 mg/day) was well tolerated

* Newron Pharmaceuticals SPA - Study shows patients treated with Evenamide showed improvement on symptoms of schizophrenia assessed by PANSS

* Newron Pharmaceuticals SPA- Two patients in Evenamide group discontinued treatment due to AES: Seizure (n=1) and Atrial Fibrillation (n=1)

* Newron Pharmaceuticals SPA - Study found no evidence of worsening of extrapyramidal symptoms, abnormal ECG findings with Evenamide treatment, compared to placebo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
