Jan 3 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc :

* On January 3, 2017, Co entered into a placement agency agreement with Maxim Group LLC - SEC filing

* As per agreement, Maxim Group agreed to serve as placement agent for Co's registered direct public offering of 375,000 shares

* Registered direct public offering of 375,000 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share for $6.75/share