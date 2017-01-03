BRIEF-Welltower board extends CEO contract

Jan 3 Welltower Inc :
* Welltower Inc - board extended tenure of chief executive
officer Thomas J. Derosa for an additional 3-year period through
April 2020
* Welltower Inc - announced a new organization structure to
support "continued growth of its healthcare real estate
portfolio"
* Welltower Inc - Jeffrey Miller, chief operating officer,
has decided to retire effective February 1, 2017
* Welltower Inc - chief operating officer function will also
be eliminated
* Chief financial officer Scott Estes will assume additional
responsibilities for information management
* Welltower - due to changes to organization structure ,
role of CIO currently held by Scott Brinker, is being eliminated
effective as of Tuesday
* Role of chief investment officer is being eliminated
effective as of Tuesday
