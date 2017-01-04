版本:
BRIEF-Alumina Ltd comments on closure of AWAC suralco operations

Jan 4 Alumina Ltd

* Closure of awac suralco operations-awc.ax

* Also notes that AWAC's share of cash costs after tax over five years would be $181 million, with $29 million to be spent during 2017

* Notes that AWAC would record in 2016 Q4 $108 million in usgaap restructuring-related charges after tax, based on liability allocation assumed by alcoa corp

* Co's equity share of cash costs would be $72 million and $12 million, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
