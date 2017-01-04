BRIEF-Alumina Ltd comments on closure of AWAC suralco operations

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 4 Alumina Ltd
* Closure of awac suralco operations-awc.ax
* Also notes that AWAC's share of cash costs after tax over five years would be $181 million, with $29 million to be spent during 2017
* Notes that AWAC would record in 2016 Q4 $108 million in usgaap restructuring-related charges after tax, based on liability allocation assumed by alcoa corp
* Co's equity share of cash costs would be $72 million and $12 million, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.