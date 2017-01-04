BRIEF-Exxon Mobil, Tillerson reach agreement to comply with conflict of interest requirements

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 3 Exxon Mobil Corp :
* Exxonmobil, Tillerson reach agreement to comply with conflict of interest requirements
* Exxon -if Tillerson is confirmed secretary of state, more than 2 million deferred shares that he would have received over 10 yrs would be moved to independently managed trust
* Also if Tillerson is confirmed as secretary of state, Exxonmobil share awards would be cancelled
* Exxon - agreed with Tillerson to sever ties with co to comply with conflict-of-interest requirements associated with nomination as secretary of state
* Exxon Mobil Corp - Tillerson would also surrender entitlement to more than $4.1 million in cash bonuses, scheduled to pay out over next three years
* Net effect of agreement is a reduction of approximately $7 million in compensation owed to Tillerson
* Exxon - Tillerson has also committed to state department that, if confirmed, he would sell more than 600,000 shares in Exxonmobil he currently owns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.