BRIEF-Tesla's 2016 production up 64 pct from 2015

Jan 3 Tesla Motors Inc

* Tesla Motors Inc - Tesla produced 24,882 vehicles in Q4, resulting in total 2016 production of 83,922 vehicles, an increase of 64 percent from 2015

* Tesla delivered about 22,200 vehicles in Q4, of which 12,700 were model s and 9,500 were model X

* Total 2016 Tesla deliveries were approximately 76,230

* Tesla - Due to short-term production challenges from end Oct. to early Dec. From transition to new autopilot hardware, Q4 vehicle production weighted more heavily to Q4 end

* Tesla - Delay in production resulted in challenges impacting Q4 deliveries, including cars missing shipping cutoffs for Europe and Asia

* Tesla Motors says Q4 net orders for model S and X were 52 percent higher than Q4 2015 and 24 percent higher than Q3 2016