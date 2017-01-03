BRIEF-Tesla's 2016 production up 64 pct from 2015

Jan 3 Tesla Motors Inc
* Tesla Motors Inc - Tesla produced 24,882 vehicles in Q4,
resulting in total 2016 production of 83,922 vehicles, an
increase of 64 percent from 2015
* Tesla delivered about 22,200 vehicles in Q4, of which
12,700 were model s and 9,500 were model X
* Total 2016 Tesla deliveries were approximately 76,230
* Tesla - Due to short-term production challenges from end
Oct. to early Dec. From transition to new autopilot hardware, Q4
vehicle production weighted more heavily to Q4 end
* Tesla - Delay in production resulted in challenges
impacting Q4 deliveries, including cars missing shipping cutoffs
for Europe and Asia
* Tesla Motors says Q4 net orders for model S and X were 52
percent higher than Q4 2015 and 24 percent higher than Q3 2016
